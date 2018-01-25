EastEnders celebration – the Carters save the Queen Vic!

EastEnders’ Mick Carter saved the day when he finally managed to buy back the Queen Vic tonight, thanks in part to Halfway and Lady Di.

Advertisement

Swiping the ring his brainless barman had left lying around last night, Mick was convinced it could be the answer to his financial problems and had it valued by an old jeweller contact, Joey The Wig. When it turned out the ring was worth over £200,000, Mick had a crisis of conscience about taking it from Halfway – only for him to admit he’d stolen it from the heist and insisted the Carters keep it as a thank you for taking him in.

In all the excitement, the ring fell to the floor and was eaten by the family dog, Lady Di…

After a tense wait for nature to take its course, Shirley bravely donned the marigolds and as the pooched painfully (and not so fragrantly) passed the piece of jewellery that could preserve the family’s future, she washed it off as Mick confirmed to Fi Browning over the blower they had more than enough to regain ownership of the pub back from the clutches of evil corporation Weyland & Co.

There was a proper cockney knees-up down in the bar as the locals celebrated the Carters buying back the Vic and saving the historic hostelry from redevelopment, and all was well with the world again…

In what could well be soap’s first ever conga cliffhanger, the pleased punters led a procession out of the legendary pub and round Albert Square – but this being EastEnders, the smiles won’t last.

Next week, Aidan Maguire is suspicious as to how Mick managed to afford to buy the boozer back, and targets him as he tries to track down the missing heist money.

So Mick and his mates better conga while they can…

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.