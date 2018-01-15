Emmerdale: Gerry to discover Lachlan’s killer secret tonight?

Is the truth about to be revealed?

Incriminatory voicemail messages have led to the downfall of many soap characters over the years – but will Emmerdale’s Lachlan White be the latest to have his crimes exposed via mobile phone technology?

As fans saw last week, Lachlan attempted to call Gerry in the seconds before his row with Chrissie kicked off – all of which meant that the Whites’ fatal car crash was recorded on voicemail. Since then, we’ve witnessed Belle take possession of Gerry’s phone after finding it under Lachlan’s hospital bed.

But could tonight be the night that Gerry is reunited with his mobile and hears Lachlan’s final fateful conversation with Chrissie and the carnage that followed?

Monday’s episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm, ITV) sees Belle return Gerry’s phone to him. Both characters are currently unaware that it contains the recording of what happened just as the car crashed – but might all that be about to change?

And how Lachlan react when he discovers that Gerry is now back in possession of the device that could be his undoing?

