Home and Away: Justin Morgan tied up by mystery woman

Who is newcomer Willow and why is she in danger?

Home and Away’s Justin Morgan is beaten and held hostage by a mysterious newcomer to the Bay, but could the encounter lead to the start of a new romance?

After Mason Morgan and Ziggy Astoni find a bag of money and a pistol hidden in a car that’s been brought into the garage, they contemplate keeping the cash for themselves – but upstanding Justin does the right thing and hands the stash to the cops.

A beautiful brunette by the name of Willow later turns up at the garage on motorbike, but stuns Justin by demanding to know where her cash is before beating him up!

Tying the confused mechanic to a workbench, Willow questions him and is horrified when he admits he’s given it to the police. Panicking, Willow tells him the cash doesn’t belong to her and the owners of the haul will now be out for her blood – Justin has just put her in a very dangerous situation.

Fleeing the scene as Justin is rescued by Ash and Ziggy, having not been seen since the previous day, Willow appears to have made an impression on the Morgan man and he initially refuses to report the crime.

The stakes get really high when Willow breaks into Justin’s place and steals Buddy, the family dog! Tracking her down to retrieve the pooch, Justin rescues the beleaguered brunette from getting a beating from two thugs who have been sent by the owners of the cash.

But instead of being grateful, Willow lays into Justin for wrecking everything and making the situation even worse…

As an attraction develops between them, can Justin help Willow? And more importantly, can he trust her?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning 22 January on Channel 5, showing weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm.