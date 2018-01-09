Hollyoaks: Courtney to lose custody of her baby?

Hollyoaks’ new mum Courtney Campbell is struggling with parenthood next week, but it’s all down to her evil grandmother Jeannie Campbell’s meddling and mind games.

The controlling relative thinks Courtney can’t handle being a mum and is determined to prove she’s right by teaming up with little Iona’s paternal grandfather Glenn Donovan and taking advantage of a visit from social services…

Gruesome Granny made Courtney’s pregnancy a living hell as she used emotional blackmail and underhand tactics to make the single mum think she couldn’t cope on her own by isolating her from family and friends and even taking away her wheelchair so she relied on her grim grandmother.

The cruelty towards Courtney has continued since she gave birth to her bundle of joy at Christmas as Granny pours poison in her ear that she’s not up to the job.

Next week, Courtney gets a visit from a social worker to check how she’s getting on – but Granny has set her up to look like a failure.

Knocking Courtney’s confidence, the perplexed parent becomes paranoid about the authorities returning and interfering further. Playing the caring card, Granny encourages Court to have a night out with Leela Lomax so she can let her hair down – but it’s all part of her wicked plot to discredit her granddaughter…

Will dastardly duo Granny and Glenn – who also wants to scupper Courtney’s relationship with his son Jesse who he doesn’t want tied down by playing daddy to his absent brother Liam’s baby – manage to destroy Courtney’s happiness?

Could Iona be taken into care if Granny can prove her mum isn’t fit to look after her? Or does jealous Granny just want to take the tot for herself?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.