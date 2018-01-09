EastEnders: Tiffany goes on the run to escape danger next week

She’s only been back in Albert Square five minutes, but Tiffany Butcher is already doing a runner in next week’s EastEnders as she’s forced to escape a dangerous situation.

Following huge revelations from Tiff upon her surprise on-screen return in this week’s episodes, big sister Whitney Carter does some digging with Tiff’s auntie Sonia Fowler to see if she knows what’s been going on with Bianca and her brood back at home in Milton Keynes, while the schoolgirl herself makes her presence felt in her old stomping ground with her cheeky presence.

Putting her proposed move to Wakefield on hold to visit Bianca instead, Tiff is terrified at the prospect of Whit talking to her mum and chases after her sibling to stop her leaving – almost getting herself run over in the process.

Whitney agrees to stay in Walford with Tiffany and puts aside plans to see B in the flesh, much to her sibling’s relief. What is the teen tearaway hiding about her home life?

Suspicious about her sis, Whit vows to get some answers as to what’s gone on between Tiff and Bianca – but is she prepared for the shocking truth? And who will be able to shed light on what’s happened?

With everything about to be exposed next Thursday, Tiffany realises Whitney is close to making a big discovery and runs off in a panic, leaving her big sister concerned for her whereabouts.

By Friday’s episode, Tiffany finds herself in grave danger… Where is she? Can anyone save her? And what is the real reason she fled her family and returned to Walford?

