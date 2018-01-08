Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Joe Tate is revealed as the new owner of Home Farm

The sly businessman has a new base in the village

Joe Tate obviously has no intention of leaving Emmerdale any time soon, having now set in motion plans to buy Home Farm from the White family.

Scheming Joe was seen tonight arranging to take ownership of the village’s most prestigious property, now that Lawrence et al have decided to emigrate to Australia.

Should Joe move in, he’d be returning to his childhood home, where he’ll also be able to keep an eagle eye on all those he feels to have wronged him.

But Monday’s episode also saw some chinks revealed in the businessman’s armour: namely, the shifting loyalties of right-hand man Graham.

Scenes just broadcast saw Graham have a bust-up with his boss before heading round to see Debbie and telling her that he had no intention of tearing up Sarah’s health insurance policy as he’d been instructed to do.

So despite Joe feeling that his revenge plan on the Dingles has only just begun, might he be undone by a key player in his own ranks?

Emmerdale continues tomorrow at 7pm on ITV

Screen Shot asdasdasdasdasdas2018-01-08 at 13.00.59
