EastEnders: was Mick REALLY shot by a recast Lee Carter?

Who was wielding the firearm in the New Year's Day episode?

EastEnders fans have been left on tenterhooks after a gunman opened fire during a bungled armed heist – and Mick Carter appeared to take a bullet. The New Year’s Day episode of the BBC1 soap saw Mick recognise the man who did the shooting, although viewers are currently in the dark as to his identity.

However, this hasn’t stopped Walford devotees from theorising as to who it could be: the number one option being that it’s a recast Lee Carter making a dramatic return to Albert Square:

Now we wouldn’t dream of pouring scorn on so prolific a fan theory, but the gunman did get a screen credit, where he was listed as Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway, as played by the actor Tony Clay. All of which suggests that we haven’t witnessed an unexpected comeback from Lee Carter at all.

And some viewers were also quick to notice that Mick also received a text message from Lee’s mate Halfway earlier on in the episode…

Viewers haven’t got long to wait until they discover the truth, with Mick’s fate being revealed in an hour-long episode this evening at 7.00pm. But will we also discover his connection to ‘Halfway’?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Screen Shot 2018-01-02 at 09.03.08
137601.0b5ae022-18c9-47ca-8259-c9e778158af9

143638.91256f52-6e23-4a25-895f-4aebba668a05

imagenotavailable1

imagenotavailable1

