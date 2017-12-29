EastEnders: Cora attacks Max following bombshell Abi news

Max Branning will feel the wrath of former mother-in-law Cora Cross on tonight’s EastEnders when she vents her anger in shock scenes.

As fans of the BBC1 soap know, Max’s daughter Abi has been left brain stem dead following her and sister Lauren’s fall from the roof of the Queen Vic pub. It’s a diagnosis that means she’s permanently lost the potential for consciousness as well as the capacity to breathe. A ventilator is now keeping Abi’s heart beating and oxygen circulating through her bloodstream.

With Max now in turmoil, he’ll be seen arriving back at the hospital this evening, only to get a further nasty surprise when he sees a fuming Cora waiting for him.

Distraught about what’s happened, Cora angrily blames Max for everything and slaps him round the face. But will there be further tragic news in store for the beleaguered Branning clan by the end of Friday’s episode?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the upcoming drama on EastEnders below

