Emmerdale: Robert beaten up by Lawrence after sex lie is exposed

Robert Sugden’s bad week continued in tonight’s Emmerdale as more of his lies were uncovered to the White family and he was left beaten to a pulp by vengeful Lawrence for pretending the pair had slept together.

Advertisement

Yesterday saw Rebecca expose Rob’s ‘Rug Tree Bonds’ scam to stunned Lawrence and Chrissie, after twisted ‘missing’ teen Lachlan set Robert up to make it look like he’d kidnapped baby son Seb.

Despite insisting he’d turned over a new leaf since starting his elaborate con, Robert was thrown out of Home Farm with seething Chrissie vowing to kill him if it turns out Lachlan is dead – unaware her psycho son is engineering Robert’s downfall from his hiding place in the attic.

Tonight, Lawrence told his daughters he’d covered up the fact Robert had Chrissie’s biological uncle Tim Richards murdered months ago – only to discover this was yet another porkie as Robert sheepishly admitted Tim wasn’t dead and it was all staged to lure Larry and get him on side.

The real blow of betrayal came when Robert was forced to confess to Lawrence they never actually slept together when Lawrence was drunk (make that deliberately drugged) and that he’d manipulated his former father-in-law into falling for him so he could get his feet under the table at Home Farm much swifter.

Lashing out, Lawrence dished out a savage beating to Robert outside Home Farm – with Lucky gleefully looking on from the window, delighted his ex-stepdad’s life was in ruins.

Gerry Roberts later dragged battered and bruised Rob to ex-lover Aaron Dingle’s place, but Mr Sugden refused to say who attacked him. No doubt Aaron’s concern for his old flame as he continues to care for him as this week progresses – he encouraged him to fight for his son in an earlier scene – will excite the Robron army into believing we’re building to the much-hoped for reunion.

With Robert’s life in ruins, Lucky decided it was time to reappear and the episode ended with him walking bold as brass back into Home Farm…

Will he reveal he’s been in the loft for almost a week, deliberately making his family frantic with worry? And that he staged Seb’s kidnapping to make Robert a pariah?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.