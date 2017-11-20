Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Tamzin Outhwaite reveals who convinced her to return to EastEnders

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals who convinced her to return to EastEnders

The actress will be back on the BBC1 soap in early 2018

jhpic3-230af38

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed that her eldest daughter was the one who convinced her to make an EastEnders comeback.

Advertisement

Outhwaite is set to make a Walford return as Mel Owen in early 2018 and has admitted that Florence – born in 2008 – was instrumental in her decision to revisit the role:

“When I was asked to go back to EastEnders, I asked my eldest daughter what I should do and she said, ‘Can you get home every night?’ I replied that I could, so she said, ‘Well, do it.’ That clinched it,” she told the Mail.

On the topic of returning to filming on the soap, the actress added: “To be stepping back into Mel’s shoes nearly 20 years after I first started feels perfect. I’m very happy to be back.

“It has brought back many happy memories. Many of the original team are still here so it’s good to be among friends.”

jhpic2-b9e4bc1

EastEnders is keeping quiet about the exact details of Mel’s return, but a spokesperson teased her comeback would, “turn a few heads as well tear open old wounds. With so much history in Albert Square, when Mel returns the drama will not be far behind.”

Creative director John Yorke added: “It’s particularly exciting to welcome Mel back to Walford for an incredible storyline – one that will awaken a lot of old ghosts, some great memories, and whole new series of adventures.

“We’re thrilled and flattered to have Tamzin home and can’t wait to reveal where she’s been, and who Melanie Owen is now.”

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

Week 36 - Phil and Billy1

EastEnders: Billy punches Phil in shock confrontation

eastenders_cafe_fire

EastEnders: main character to be killed in gas explosion

All about EastEnders

jhpic3-230af38
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Week 36 - Phil and Billy1

EastEnders: Billy punches Phil in shock confrontation

eastenders_cafe_fire

EastEnders: main character to be killed in gas explosion

Ambulance_Crash_EastEnders_sdjdfjasjsadjsajspoads

Who was in the EastEnders ambulance crash? Johnny, Abi or Steven?

p00q3n0xJWB_EastEnders_sdjspdjaspjs

EastEnders: who is James Willmott-Brown?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more