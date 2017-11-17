EastEnders isn’t on tonight – but you can still get your Walford fix

Find out when the EastEnders Children in Need performance will be shown

The regular Friday-night episode of EastEnders makes way for Children in Need this evening, but Walford’s finest can still be seen putting in a fine performance.

Before fans cry foul, we have already had our four regular visits to Albert Square this week (there was a double bill on Thursday). But lucky viewers will get to see the soap’s stars as never before thanks to a song and dance medley featuring hits from the likes of Mary Poppins and Les Miserables.

Shona McGarty – aka Whitney Carter – is singing the emotional On My Own, while Lee Ryan (Woody Woodward) will be part of the chorus belting out One Day More.

Meanwhile, up on the roof of the Queen Vic, there’s a rousing rendition of Step in Time with some very recognisable faces dressed as chimney sweeps.

You can see the results of EastEnders’s efforts around 8.00pm this evening, but there’s a sneak peek look at the filming below. You can also get a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama.

