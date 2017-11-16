Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and the cast of Poldark unite in support of Children in Need

The BBC1 cast are getting in to the giving spirit ahead of Children in Need this Friday

Poldark series four may still be several months away, but Children in Need this Friday gives fans a special chance to see more from Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and co.

The cast will feature in a charity video this Friday night in aid of the BBC appeal, with special pre-show photos showing Turner and Tomlinson meeting up with charity workers and playing with Pudsey the Bear.

The cast met charity workers Charlotte O’Neil, Keren Holding, Gillian Richardson and Razia Mohamed (left to right in the image above with Tomlinson).

Filming is currently underway on the BBC1 drama’s fourth series, but the cast took time out to film the special Children in Need video, which will be shown on Friday evening.

Charlotte works for Seren in the Community, Keren for The Children’s Trust, Gillian for Learning Disabilities North East and Razia for Home Start in Bolton.

To find out how to donate to Children in Need, head to the website. The fundraising extravaganza begins on BBC1 this Friday 17th November.