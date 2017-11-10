Hollyoaks: horror for pregnant Courtney as Granny Campbell takes away her wheelchair

Hollyoaks’ Courtney Campbell gets a visit from her meddlesome grandmother next week, but the pregnant teacher is far from pleased to be reunited with her controlling relative – and she’s soon wishing she’d stayed away as she ends up a prisoner in her own home. Are Courtney and her unborn baby in danger from gruesome Granny?

Glenn Donovan is desperate to get son Jesse away from Courtney, convinced he shouldn’t be tied down and forced to care for the single mum-to-be – despite their blossoming feelings for each other – so he secretly contacts Granny Campbell to come to the village and relieve his boy of the burden.

Evil Granny is only too willing to have an excuse to interfere in her granddaughter’s life once again, and sets about taking charge as Courtney’s pregnancy enters its final stages.

But the sinister Scot takes her efforts to isolate Courtney way too far when she lies that she has pre-eclampsia, and in horrifying scenes takes away her wheelchair so she’s forced to stay in bed and can’t contact anyone…

Can Jesse save Courtney from Granny’s grip? Will she end up held hostage until she goes into labour, Sienna and Warren style? Or will Granny’s menacing need to control her granddaughter end in tragedy?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.