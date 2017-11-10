Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: horror for pregnant Courtney as Granny Campbell takes away her wheelchair

Hollyoaks: horror for pregnant Courtney as Granny Campbell takes away her wheelchair

Can anyone save her from soap's scariest grandparent?

c4 jh

Hollyoaks’ Courtney Campbell gets a visit from her meddlesome grandmother next week, but the pregnant teacher is far from pleased to be reunited with her controlling relative – and she’s soon wishing she’d stayed away as she ends up a prisoner in her own home. Are Courtney and her unborn baby in danger from gruesome Granny?

Advertisement
c4 jh

Glenn Donovan is desperate to get son Jesse away from Courtney, convinced he shouldn’t be tied down and forced to care for the single mum-to-be – despite their blossoming feelings for each other – so he secretly contacts Granny Campbell to come to the village and relieve his boy of the burden.

c4 jh

Evil Granny is only too willing to have an excuse to interfere in her granddaughter’s life once again, and sets about taking charge as Courtney’s pregnancy enters its final stages.

But the sinister Scot takes her efforts to isolate Courtney way too far when she lies that she has pre-eclampsia, and in horrifying scenes takes away her wheelchair so she’s forced to stay in bed and can’t contact anyone…

c4 jh

Can Jesse save Courtney from Granny’s grip? Will she end up held hostage until she goes into labour, Sienna and Warren style? Or will Granny’s menacing need to control her granddaughter end in tragedy?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Tags

Related news

103630

Hollyoaks: new trio of hunks to play Grace Black’s brothers

HOLLYOAKS DONOVAN BOYS 06

Hollyoaks: meet Glenn Donovan – Adam and Jesse’s long-lost dad

All about Hollyoaks

c4 jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

103630

Hollyoaks: new trio of hunks to play Grace Black’s brothers

HOLLYOAKS DONOVAN BOYS 06

Hollyoaks: meet Glenn Donovan – Adam and Jesse’s long-lost dad

Hollyoaks Tracey Donovan dies (2)

Hollyoaks: Tracey Donovan is dead – but did Darcy Wilde do it?

EP 4737 JESSE AND DARCY 06

Hollyoaks: Lisa Maxwell interview – “Tracey thinks this is her chance to get rid of Darcy!”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more