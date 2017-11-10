Hollyoaks: Harry is a male prostitute – and Ryan picks him up!

Hollyoaks’ Harry Thompson is back on screen tonight and is revealed as having been driven to prostitution to survive on the streets. After he was banished from the family by horrified dad Tony Hutchinson following his confession he killed Amy Barnes, rejected Harry has been homeless and forced into drastic measures with no support network.

But viewers know Harry didn’t actually kill Amy, it was her husband Ryan Knight who returned to finish the job that fateful night when she threatened to expose his true sexuality having discovered he had slept with another man on their wedding day. In an ironic twist, it’s Ryan who discovers Harry is selling himself when the closeted copper goes looking for male company late at night…

We caught up with Parry Glasspool to find out how much lower Harry can sink, what the future holds for him and Ste, and whether the truth about Amy’s death will ever emerge.

How does Harry end up being driven to prostitution this week?

Things go from bad to worse for poor Harry. He’s been thrown out of the family home, has grown some sexy stubble and been forced into becoming a male prostitute to survive. While he’s on the job, Ryan comes looking for a male prostitute to help with his sexual frustration and finds Harry. There is a lot of confusion and to avoid the truth coming out, Ryan arrests Harry. James Nightingale comes to the rescue, and the rest has to be watched!

Ryan manages to cover up why he’s out looking for prostitutes, but do you think Harry knows the truth?

I think he is about to realise the truth, but then his train of thought gets swept away when he’s arrested. He has a lot on his mind as it is, so it’s very low on his priorities as to what is up with Ryan.

James steps in as Harry’s lawyer – they’ve got history, but do you think they would ever work as a couple?

If two people are attracted to each other then I don’t see why not! But I feel like Harry is still hung up on Ste and won’t be forgetting about him any time soon. However, there might be a little spark here or there between him and James!

What would take for Harry to go to the police and confess that he killed Amy – or at least, he thinks he did?

I think something would have to happen to threaten someone he loves, like his dad or Ste. He was on the edge of confessing during trial week had Ste been found guilty. It’s always in the back of his mind, but it would take something big to happen to someone close for him to confess now.

Do you think there’s hope for Harry and Ste to reunite after everything?

I’d like to think so. In real life I’d say absolutely not, because Harry pretty much murdered the father of Ste’s children, and just left her there. He then lied about it and put Ste in jail for six months – who just forgets that? Luckily for Harry, this is a soap and I feel like they might have a chance…

Do you think Harry will ever be able to mend his relationship with his dad?

I think Tony blames himself for what Harry has done as he was never there for him during his early years. But the only way Harry can mend things is by confessing to the police and showing Tony that he’s a good man! But that means I would have to go to jail and wouldn’t be on TV… so got to figure out what’s better, don’t I?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.