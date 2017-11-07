EastEnders: Gethin tells Sonia the truth about kissing Bex – but how will she react?

The truth about the teacher-pupil kiss comes out

Gethin Pryce will risk his relationship with Sonia in next week’s EastEnders when he tells her about his illicit kiss with Bex.

The Walford High teacher decides to face his problems head on after failing yet again to convince Bex that he only has feelings for her mum.

After Bex threatens to put Sonia in the picture about what happened between them, Gethin calls her bluff and does so himself. And while we can’t yet reveal what reaction he gets, the revelation certainly doesn’t go down well.

In the wake of the truth coming out, Bex also opens up to Louise, who is convinced that something pretty major is troubling her friend.

Worried by the depth of Bex’s feelings for Gethin, Louise tries to provide a distraction in the form of Shakil. But Louise’s attempts to play matchmaker backfire when Shakil also discovers all about Bex and Mr Pryce.

By Friday, Carmel has sensed that all is not well with Shakil, who admits that Bex spurned him for a teacher. And pretty soon, the interfering Ms Kazemi has put her foot in it with the Fowlers.

True to form, Martin gets angry when he learns about what happened between his daughter and Gethin. But how will he react when Bex owns up about having initiated the kiss?

