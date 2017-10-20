Emmerdale: has Moira lied to the police for Cain – and what’s he hiding?

The investigation into Emma Barton’s murder deepened in tonight’s Emmerdale when Moira Dingle gave Cain an alibi – but is she covering up for her ex?

DS Benton hauled Cain in for questioning when it emerged he was overheard threatening to kill Emma, but as the dodgy Dingle rightly pointed out half the village felt the same in the run-up to the unstable Barton’s demise. But Benton hit back with Cain having a strong motive after Emma stole Moira’s baby, and the fact his whereabouts at the time of the murder were somewhat unclear…

Hearing Cain was in the frame, Moira came to the rescue and told the cops Cain was with her while Emma was teetering on the edge of that viaduct. Explaining that after she’d escaped from the hospital and went back to the farm, Cain turned up just as daughter-in-law Victoria called revealing her baby son had been found safe and sound at the church after Emma snatched him from the the incubator. Conveniently (because she checked with her before talking to the police) Vic’s phone records showed the time of the call and back up Moira’s story.

Suspicious Benton wondered why Moira hadn’t mentioned any of this before, but the flustered farmer said she’d only just recalled the events of that difficult day and insisted that Cain was definitely at her side the whole time.

Later in the Woolie, Cain asked Moira what she’d told the police as he appeared to be off the hook, and when she explained she’d given him an alibi he seemed strangely surprised…

Does that mean Moira isn’t telling the truth? We still don’t know Moira or Cain’s exact whereabouts at the time of Emma’s death, although they did turn up at the hospital together so must’ve seen each other at some point, and it does seem quite convenient that Mrs Dingle should come forward the minute the heat was on Cain. Is she covering up for the father of her baby? Do we have a new favourite suspect in this epic whodunit?

Moira’s mood grew way more jittery when she then abandoned her crying newborn baby back at home, running out of the house clearly unable to cope. Is this further evidence that Moira is hiding something for Cain and the pressure is getting too much? Next week the troubled mum leaves her son at the hospital after a health scare – but could the possibility the baby’s dad is potentially a murderer be tipping her over the edge?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

