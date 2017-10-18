Hollyoaks: Harry is back and sleeping on the streets – will Tony help his son?

Harry Thompson returned to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode for the first time since dad Tony Hutchinson threw him out, believing his son was responsible for the murder of Amy Barnes. But real killer Ryan Knight’s refusal to come clean about bumping off his wife has more consequences for Harry’s future…

Tony’s wife Diane is unaware as to why her hubby has fallen out with his stepson so spectacularly so tried to track him down at his mum Tess’s where it was believed he was staying so she could talk to him. But when it transpired Harry never got to his mother’s, Tony grew concerned about his boy’s welfare and started frantically making phone calls.

Hearing his father had attempted to track him down gave Harry hope he’d been forgiven, and he came back to the family home expecting to be welcomed with open arms.

Unfortunately Tony continued to turn his back on his own flesh and blood, and in an emotional showdown explained that while he was relieved he was safe he still refused to harbour his ‘murdering’ son after what he did – or at least, what he thinks he did.

Rejecting Harry again torn Tony was full of torment, but the Thompson lad realised nothing had changed and stormed out saying he was staying with a friend.

The sad truth about Harry’s living arrangements was revealed later as viewers saw the lad was secretly sleeping rough… If Tony knew his son was homeless, would he change his mind about forgiving him? More importantly, if he knew Harry didn’t actually kill Amy would he accept him back into the family? Let’s not forget Harry still left the young mum to die and did nothing to help her…

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.