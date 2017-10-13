Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
William Shatner has got his hands on Peter Capaldi’s last ever Doctor Who script – and he’s auctioning it off for charity

William Shatner has got his hands on Peter Capaldi’s last ever Doctor Who script – and he’s auctioning it off for charity

But the highest bidder won't be able to claim it until after the episode airs this Christmas

William Shatner

William Shatner, the star of the original Star Trek series, has inexplicably gotten hold of the script for Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat’s last ever episode – the upcoming Christmas special – and is auctioning it off in an online charity.

Advertisement

The actor – who is a Whovian – took to Twitter to announce that the highly coveted prize, which appears to have been signed by both Capaldi and Moffat, will go to the highest bidder in his 2017 Hollywood Charity Horse Show silent auction, which commences online this Sunday.

Doctor Who fans round the world will be keen to get their hands on the script, but it will likely cost them a pretty penny. Plus, as Shatner confirmed in a later tweet, the highest bidder will have to wait until AFTER Christmas to claim their prize, so as to avoid the potential leak of spoilers.

Shatner’s charity horse show has been running each year since 1990. While all proceeds of the event were initially donated to  a therapeutic riding group for handicapped children known as Ahead with Horses, it has since expanded to incorporate a number of different charities, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Pets for Vets and the Blind Children’s Center.

So, the good news is, whatever mammoth sum this ends up selling for, it’ll go to a worthy cause.

However, most of us will have to wait it out until Christmas day to find out what happens in the new episode.

Advertisement

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day 2017

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

Eleven Stranger Things

Watch the incredible final trailer for Stranger Things season 2

Strictly movie week

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 guide: Everything you need to know about Week Four

Everything Doctor Who

William Shatner
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

92152

Did you spot the hidden monsters in this week’s Doctor Who?

134794.afbad974-c884-4310-957c-d7449a9d5380

Peter Capaldi had this to say to the cyberbullies targeting a Doctor Who fan

93804

First full look at Doctor Who’s new sonic screwdriver

Jodie-Whittaker-First-Female-Doctor-Who

Doctor Who: Everything we know about Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more