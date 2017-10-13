William Shatner has got his hands on Peter Capaldi’s last ever Doctor Who script – and he’s auctioning it off for charity

But the highest bidder won't be able to claim it until after the episode airs this Christmas

William Shatner, the star of the original Star Trek series, has inexplicably gotten hold of the script for Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat’s last ever episode – the upcoming Christmas special – and is auctioning it off in an online charity.

Advertisement

The actor – who is a Whovian – took to Twitter to announce that the highly coveted prize, which appears to have been signed by both Capaldi and Moffat, will go to the highest bidder in his 2017 Hollywood Charity Horse Show silent auction, which commences online this Sunday.

Whovians! A special treasure in my auction! The shooting script for Peter Capaldi’s last episode as Dr. Who – the Christmas episode! 😱 pic.twitter.com/X9V8MFVe95 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 13, 2017

Doctor Who fans round the world will be keen to get their hands on the script, but it will likely cost them a pretty penny. Plus, as Shatner confirmed in a later tweet, the highest bidder will have to wait until AFTER Christmas to claim their prize, so as to avoid the potential leak of spoilers.

There’s a caveat- you can’t get it until AFTER Christmas! 😉 https://t.co/4I7MwzBTC1 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 13, 2017

Shatner’s charity horse show has been running each year since 1990. While all proceeds of the event were initially donated to a therapeutic riding group for handicapped children known as Ahead with Horses, it has since expanded to incorporate a number of different charities, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Pets for Vets and the Blind Children’s Center.

So, the good news is, whatever mammoth sum this ends up selling for, it’ll go to a worthy cause.

However, most of us will have to wait it out until Christmas day to find out what happens in the new episode.

Advertisement

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day 2017