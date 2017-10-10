Accessibility Links

Could one of these actors be the new Doctor Who companion?

Is history repeating itself?

Back in April 2016, RadioTimes.com had our beady eyes on a certain Pearl Mackie, after putting together a dossier of evidence pointing to her being the new Doctor Who companion-in-waiting.

So we were rather intrigued when we spotted this…

Yes, the Doctor himself with the cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time, including… Pearl.

Of course, it later transpired that she was indeed the new Doctor Who companion and that she and Peter had pretended not to know each other when he came backstage after the play.

Why do we bring this up now? Well, it’s because of this…

You see, this is a photo of the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, backstage at another play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and – yes, this is tenuous alright – but we couldn’t help but be reminded of that previous photo.

Is there a chance that the new companion might be among this group of actors? There are plenty of youngsters here who would match the standard profile, but also a number of older performers who’d fit with the suggestion that the younger female Doctor might have an older male companion.

We’re almost certainly clutching at straws here but, then again, they do say history repeats itself – and if there’s anyone who would know about that, it’s a time traveller…

Paul Jones

Deputy Editor - RadioTimes.com

Everything Doctor Who

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

