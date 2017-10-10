Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: has Linda Carter’s cancer returned?

EastEnders: has Linda Carter’s cancer returned?

Mick was left with bombshell news to digest in tonight's episode

Screen Shot 2osdaasodhasohdasohdaosihdaoi017-10-10 at 15.43.21

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) has been left reeling on tonight’s EastEnders after being told by wife Linda (Kellie Bright) that she had cancer – and that it could be back.

Advertisement

Up until this moment, Mick has been kept in the dark by Linda out of fear that the bombshell could ruin their relationship, which has only just begun to heal following the pub landlord’s admission that he’d been harbouring feelings for Whitney.

But now, after Linda grew worried that the symptoms she had before she was diagnosed had returned, she was left with little choice but to admit the truth.

Screen Shot 2017-fasjdasojdoasjdasojdaoij10-10 at 15.43.05

Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Linda tell confidante Woody that there was a five-week wait for an appointment at the hospital.

Later on, Mick – having noticed that Linda was acting strangely – realised that his missus was unwell.

The cliffhanger moment then saw Linda reveal the truth, leaving Mick stunned as the credits rolled.

The next episode of EastEnders will see Mick struggling to process Linda’s bombshell, but instinctively realising the he needs to get her to a doctor as quickly as possible.

But fresh drama comes when the Carters return from the hospital and Mick works out that Woody knew all along that Linda had been feeling unwell. Cue a massive falling out for the pair…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

EXTRA_11_10_CORO_RANA_KATE_03

Coronation Street: Rana and Kate kiss! See the brand-new pictures

our-girl-ep-1-recap

Our Girl series three episode one recap: an earthquake hits 2 Section – will Georgie and Milan get out alive?

Everything EastEnders

Screen Shot 2osdaasodhasohdasohdaosihdaoi017-10-10 at 15.43.21
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

14015009-high_res-eastenders-july-september-2017

EastEnders: Linda Carter reveals cancer diagnosis

Mick_Linda_EastEnders_sdjaspfojasfjsaofjasojf

EastEnders: Mick and Linda to split up?

14032064-high_res-eastenders-july-september-2017_Linda_mick_xcn;kxbzn;kzxbn

EastEnders: will Linda her reveal cancer secret at marriage counselling?

144986.737c3b4a-986f-47ef-860c-03d18e5d16ef

EastEnders: betrayed Linda confronts Whitney in new pictures from tonight’s three-hander

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more