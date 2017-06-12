Have the Daleks met a new adversary, one perhaps even more determined and clever than the Doctor himself?

Programme maker and TV critic Victor Lewis-Smith is planning a feature film exposing the truth about our metal friends from Skaro and he says that he is unearthing plenty of new material for the crowdfunded project.

The Undiscovered Daleks, as it will be called, promises to feature never-before-seen outtakes of the lethal machines, and stories galore about their antics.

These include a story about the Queen’s supposed interest in them. According to Lewis-Smith she once requested a box sets of Doctor Who DVDs because she likes them so much.

"I may request an interview with her," he says.

Lewis-Smith also promises to reveal more details of his 1990s Channel 4 satire show TV Offal which featured a famous (and rather foul-mouthed) regular sketch called “The Gay Daleks” as well as un-broadcast material from the show.

Another promised snippet is a montage of all the times the Daleks have quoted Shakespeare since they first appeared in the show in 1963.

Lewis-Smith is of course a huge fan of the Daleks. In fact his home in northern France has two of them acting as sentry by the doors…

Financial contributors to the project stand a chance to appear in the film in person as well as the opportunity "to visit a workshop at a secret location in the UK where Daleks are made”.

The film needs to raise £250,000 and has 25 days left to reach its target. You can join in here.

Lewis-Smith is a veteran programme maker as well as a critic, producing programmes for his company Associated Rediffusion. His most recent project was the critically acclaimed The Undiscovered Peter Cook on BBC4 which presented a gold mine of never-before-heard or seen material from the legendary comic.

He told RadioTimes.com about his excitement for the new venture: "Throughout my career, the BBC have commissioned hundreds of programmes from me. And still are. But there's one proposal they have always rejected. That's the unexpurgated history of the Daleks. Why? What secrets about the Daleks do they want to keep hidden. Only by crowdfunding will I be able to make The Undiscovered Daleks and tell the full story behind these sinister pepper pots.”