Over the past weeks, Radio Times readers have been voting for their favourite dramas of the 21st Century by genre. But there can only be one overall winner, so the finalists must now go head-to-head to be crowned the Radio Times Best Drama of the 21st Century.

The contenders are:

Call the Midwife – Best Period Drama

The Night Manager – Best Contemporary Drama

Happy Valley – Best Crime Drama

The West Wing – Best US Drama

The Bridge – Best Foreign Language Drama

Merlin – Best Sci-fi & Fantasy Drama

Voting will remain open until 4pm on Sunday 9th April 2017, and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards on the final evening of the BFI Radio Times Festival in London.

You can still get tickets to the festival which runs from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th April, and features some of the biggest names in television from Rowan Atkinson to Maggie Smith plus events with the cast and crew of The Night Manager, Line Of Duty and Doctor Who to name but a few.

Please vote only once: