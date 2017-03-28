Comic Relief could be investigated by Ofcom after 151 complaints were received about the charity telethon.

Among the content broadcast on the live TV event was Russell Brand and Steve Coogan using language that wasn’t deemed appropriate to air before the 9pm watershed and a sketch involving Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

As the comedic duo interviewed Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, again before the watershed, they used a fake penis which was shown on air.

Some viewers complained about the sound quality of the programme, although according to the BBC the majority of communication to Ofcom was aimed at the content of the broadcast.

Ofcom said in a statement: "We have received 151 complaints about Comic Relief 2017 on the BBC. We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate."

The BBC didn’t reveal how many people had complained directly to the corporation about the broadcast.

So far, this year’s Comic Relief has raised over £73 million for charity, while highlights of the evening included a Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden and Take That, Greg Davies snogging Ed Sheeran and a short sequel to Love Actually called Red Nose Day Actually.