Channel 4 News has been forced to backtrack after mistakenly identifying the Westminster terrorist during a live broadcast – despite the fact that the man they named is currently serving a sentence in prison and could not possibly have been the attacker.

Senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel told viewers that the name of the man who killed a police officer and two civilians yesterday was believed to be Abu Izzadeen, formerly known as Trevor Brooks.

But during the broadcast Izzadeen's brother called in to Channel 4 News to clarify that he was behind bars for an unrelated matter. Andrew Neil also reported that Izzadeen's solicitor said he was currently in prison.

Well, how does Channel 4 News square this: Trevor Brooks aka Abu Izzadeen's solicitor says he's still in jail!! — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 22, 2017

Soon Jon Snow had to interrupt the broadcast to issue a correction, saying: "Sorry to cut you off. We've got a little bit more on this fast-developing story about today's attack in Westminster.

"Channel 4 News has been contacted by Abu Izzadeen's brother, who tells this programme that he is in fact still serving a prison sentence. That from Yusuf Brooks, brother of Trevor Brooks, also known as Abu Izzadeen."

Israel later explained that he'd been wrong, and the repeat of the programme was pulled from Channel 4+1.

From certainty to uncertainty, good illustration of why we mustn't rush to judgement on id of suspect from @simonisrael on @Channel4News. pic.twitter.com/8YJaH7QbTu — Gordon MacMillan (@gordonmacmillan) March 22, 2017

The source I trusted, but ultimately I made a mistake. This time I got it wrong. Abu Izzadeen is in prison. — simon israel (@simonisrael) March 22, 2017

Channel 4 said in a statement: "On tonight's Channel 4 News, senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel quoted a source as saying that the name of the Westminster attacker was believed to be Abu Izzadeen, formerly known as Trevor Brooks.

"During the course of the programme, conflicting information came to light. Channel 4 News is currently looking into this."

The programme's editor, Ben de Pear also tweeted, stating that "trusted correspondent" Israel has "rarely been wrong; tonight he was".

1/2 Tonight our trusted Correspondent @simonisrael made a mistake in naming the wrong person as the suspect in the parliament attack. — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) March 22, 2017

2/2 in years of award winning coverage @simonisrael has rarely been wrong; tonight he was. Abu Izzadeen is in prison & not the suspect — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) March 22, 2017

An Ofcom spokesman said the watchdog had received a complaint about the incident and would assess the complaint before deciding whether or not to investigate.