He wasn’t the most compliant pooch at Crufts. He wasn’t even the best groomed or the one with the softest fur. But Olly the Jack Russell was our hero, the people's champion of the weekend’s dog competition.

Although cocker spaniel ‘Miami’ may have bagged the contest’s top award ‘Best in Show’ on Sunday, Olly was seeking glory in the Rescue Dog Agility competition. And he did have plenty of agility. Just not in the right direction. Or even in the right arena.

Watch for yourself as the 10-week old adopted pup faceplants into the Crufts arena floor, with the laughing commentator astutely assessing: "He couldn't care less".