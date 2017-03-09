From the Love Actually sequel to Ed Sheeran's travels to Liberia – the BBC has plenty in store for the charity bonanza...

What time is Comic Relief on TV?

The night of fundraising and entertainment will take place at the O2, and will be shown live on the BBC on 24th March 2017, with the theme of "A Comic Adventure".

What entertainment can we expect on the night?

Perhaps the MOST EXCITING event of the night will be the release of the 10-minute Love Actually sequel, Red Nose Day Actually. So far we know that Andrew Lincoln is back with the famous cue cards, Liam Neeson's still wearing turtle necks, Hugh Grant's PM got married, and Rowan Atkinson is back, too.

A video of Ed Sheeran travelling to Liberia to see the lasting effects of the Ebola crisis will also be shown.

The evening will showcase a six-day convoy where three pairs of celebrities will be travelling from Kenya to Uganda. Michaela Coel, Russell Kane, Katy Brand, Reggie Yates, Hugh Dennis and David Baddiel are to make the journey, delivering crucial supplies to some of the poorest communities in Africa.

Professor Stephen Hawking and Katie Price will be teaming up (yes, you read that right) for a digital comic strip game called The Red Noses, with Warwick Davis, Hugh Dennis, Nick Grimshaw, Sir Lenny Henry, Harry Hill, The One Show's Alex Jones and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

There will also be a comedy from Mrs Brown’s Boys and Graham Norton will welcome guests to a super-sized sofa.

That all sounds great, but who's hosting?

The night will be hosted by comics including Sir Lenny Henry, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Warwick Davis, Sally Phillips, Greg Davies, Jonathan Ross and French & Saunders.