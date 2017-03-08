Her Harry Potter character was always fascinated by Fantastic Beasts so it's little wonder Evanna Lynch would love to see Luna Lovegood taking a leaf out of David Attenborough's book and making her own magical version of Planet Earth.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com beneath the towering tree trunks of Warner Bros. Studio Tour's new Forbidden Forest extension, Lynch revealed what she'd like to see Luna do if JK Rowling gave her the opportunity to write her character's future.

"I would like to do a wildlife documentary series with Luna," said Lynch. "I think she’d be a great host."

And if her antics in the new Forbidden Forest extension are anything to go by, she'd be a complete natural.

Evanna Lynch comes face-to-face with Buckbeak in the Forbidden Forest at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Fans of JK Rowling's further writings will be aware that Luna does go on to marry one of Magizoologist (and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them star) Newt Scamander's descendants.

We're sure she'd have no trouble following in her famous in-law's footsteps.

The Forbidden Forest opens at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter on 31 March 2017. Tickets are pre-book only and available at wbstudiotour.co.uk.