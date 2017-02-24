There's a war brewing in America between the Old Gods and the New – and you'll be able to get a glimpse of the action when the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods is finally released on Amazon Prime in the UK on Monday 1st May.

The series was first given the go-ahead all the way back in 2015, but is only now ready to make its debut in the UK on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Adapted from the award-winning fantasy novel, the series stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning and Gillian Anderson. New episodes will air weekly.

Whittle plays protagonist Shadow Moon, an ex-con whose wife Laura Moon (Browning) has died in a car crash while he was behind bars.

But when Shadow is set free, he is swept up by the mysterious Mr Wednesday (McShane), who turns out to be the Norse God Odin.

Things soon get very weird. The traditional Old Gods, brought to America by immigrants from around the world and now almost obsolete, fear irrelevance in the face of the New Gods like media and technology.

X-Files star Gillian Anderson stars as Media, the mouthpiece for the New Gods, while Pablo Schreiber plays leprechaun Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki is Bilquis and Kristin Chenoweth plays Easter.

Hannibal's Bryan Fuller and Alien: Covenant's Michael Green have teamed up as writers and showrunners, with David Slade directing many of the episodes.

American Gods will stream on Amazon Prime from Monday 1st May