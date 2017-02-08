Blind Date's producers are hoping for a "lorra lorra laughs" as they revive Cilla Black's series for a new run on Channel 5.

The pop star and TV personality – who passed away in 2015 – presented the dating series from its first run in 1985 up until its cancellation in 2003, when Black sensationally quit live on-air.

But except for one brief return in 2013 as part of a tribute to the host's distinguished career, the show has been off-air for well over a decade.

Now, Blind Date is reportedly set for a return on Friday nights on Channel 5.

In the original ITV series, contestants picked from three unseen potential partners after asking just three questions to help them make their decision. The new couple would then be sent on a holiday, with a camera crew in tow to capture every awkward moment.

It's unclear whether the format would remain the same, but according to The Sun, names on the table to present include I'm A Celeb star Vicky Pattison, pop star Olly Murs, soap actress Georgia May Foote and Corrie star Helen Flanagan.

Here at RadioTimes.com we have another suggestion: back in 2015, Big Brother's Emma Willis told us she wanted to resurrect Blind Date, adding: "I’d love to present it!"

One name not in the mix is Scarlett Moffatt, as the former Gogglebox star is already fronting Channel 4's revival of its own dating show, Streetmate. She'll take over the matchmaking role originally played by Davina McCall.

Blind Date is just the latest revival of an old TV format.

Crystal Maze will soon be back with Richard Ayoade at the helm, and last year's BBC sitcom season saw the return of everything from Porridge to Keeping Up Appearances.

Even old game show Blankety Blank came back for Christmas, with David Walliams stepping into Terry Wogan's shoes.