Peter Capaldi has confirmed that he will leave Doctor Who at the end of the show's current run, bowing out to make way for a new Doctor.

Capaldi will leave at the end of series 10, with the 2017 Christmas special serving as his last hurrah.

The actor was speaking with BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley during a special Evening in with Peter Capaldi when he revealed that he had decided it was time to say goodbye to the Whoniverse.

"One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best" he told Whiley. "From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic."

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi", departing Doctor Who boss Steven Moffatt said in an official statement.

"I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter" Moffatt added.

Peter Capaldi reveals Doctor Who series 10 air date

"But hey, it’s a long way from over. Peter's amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard - Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said:

"Peter Capaldi will always be a very special Doctor to me; his adventures through time and space started just as I arrived on BBC One. He has been a tremendous Doctor who has brought his own unique wisdom and charisma to the role. But, it's not over yet - I know the next series is going to be spectacular. He's a fine actor who I hope we work with again when he leaves the TARDIS".

Brian Minchin, Executive Producer said:

"Peter Capaldi is an extraordinary Doctor and has taken the show to amazing places. Although I'm sad he has decided to move on in 2018 I'm delighted that we have one final series with Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat. I know what they're planning and it's going to be incredible."

Capaldi will return in the next series for 12 episodes in April, followed by the Christmas Special when the regeneration will take place.