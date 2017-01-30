Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones has been chosen to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine in 2017.

The Welsh singer, who famously faced off against Jedward on the X Factor back in 2009, wowed the audience with her powerful ballad, I Will Never Give Up On You.

Jones was overwhelmed to hear she'd been chosen and thanked the viewers and jury (whose votes each account for 50 per cent of the final tally) for giving her the opportunity to represent the UK.

She'll now join the entrants from France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Ukraine (who all automatically qualify for a spot in the grand final) on the Eurovision stage in Kiev on May 13th.