Mary Berry has been named Best TV Judge at the National Television Awards, triumphing over David Walliams, Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and Len Goodman.



Looks back on her time on the Great British Bake Off as she won the NTA for best TV judge, Berry said: "The greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everyone is sitting down at eight o'clock, the gran, the baby in arms. There’s no swearing. It is the best programme and I am so grateful. Thank you very much."

This has been a critical year for Mary Berry and Len Goodman, who have both said goodbye to the TV shows that made them so beloved - but it was the baking queen who took home the prize.

Goodman stepped down as head judge of Strictly Come Dancing after 14 series, while Berry quit The Great British Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4, declaring her loyalty to the BBC.

The category is a relatively new one at the NTAs: Walliams won in 2015 when he was up against Berry, Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, but the Best TV judge prize was dropped for 2016.

Scherzinger picked up a nomination having joined the X Factor panel last year, making it onto the list alongside her ITV colleagues Walliams and Cowell.

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O'Leary and took place at London's O2 arena.