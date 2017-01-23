She's travelled through space on the star ship Enterprise with Captain Jean Luc Picard but Whoopi Goldberg is still eager to make a voyage through space and time in the Tardis with the Doctor

“I always hope when I come to England the BBC will say, ‘Hey we want you to do something.’ I would love that", she told The Sun, while speaking about her love of British TV.

“You have a different quality now on television. The way you guys have always done shows has always been the smartest and we’ve finally just figured it out", the actress explained.

“I like the idea of doing things the way y’all do them, you do some really fun stuff like Black Mirror or, you know, I’m still dying to do Doctor Who."

And The Doctor has been dying for her to come travelling too – or at least Matt Smith was back in 2011.

‘Whoopi Goldberg would be a great companion, wouldn’t she? Yeah, she’d be great" he told Bang Showbiz back in the day.

Would Peter Capaldi agree? We'll have to wait and see.