Having joined the Strictly team this year as It Takes Two's roving reporter, Gethin Jones will be having a second attempt at winning after coming third back in 2007.

Who was his original Strictly partner?

Jones paired up with Camilla Dallerup, who was formerly engaged to Brendan Cole (before it all went wrong). She quit the show in 2009.

Is he a contender?

The then-Blue Peter present certainly put on a show when he competed in 2007, coming in third place. He only got 22 in his first week, but rose (fairly) steadily up the ranks. His best dance was a Waltz, to Willie Nelson's If I Were a Painting, which earned him a 39.

What has he been doing since Strictly?

The Welsh television presenter quit his job as Blue Peter presenter when he turned 30 in 2008. Since then he's had various gigs (including a Welsh language rugby quiz show), but most recently he's been getting back into the world of Strictly as a reporter for Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. This could give him an edge...

Who will Gethin Jones be dancing with in the Christmas special?

Jones will be dancing a Polar Express-themed quickstep with Chloe Hewitt – a chance to get to know the new pro dancer, who has been out of the spotlight this year.

This year's Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6.45pm on BBC1