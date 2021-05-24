Whitstable Pearl: the unmissable coastal crime drama that brings grisly murder in with the tide

Filled with murder, romance and plenty of Whitstable’s famous oysters, there’s a lot to love about Whitstable Pearl. Based on the much-loved The Whitstable Pearl Mystery novels, this new exclusive, original series for Acorn TV follows the tenacious Pearl Nolan (Godliman, After Life), a local seafood restaurant owner with a penchant for solving crime.

Previously forced to drop out of police training after an unexpected pregnancy, and now on the cusp of a major case of empty-nest syndrome, Pearl decides to pursue her dream once more and sets up her own private detective agency. It’s small fry stuff at first, until Pearl uncovers the body of her close friend Vinnie. Convinced he was murdered, Pearl soon teams up with the handsome, but very socially awkward, Mike McGuire (Howard Charles, Shadow and Bone, Liar), a Chief Inspector who’s swapped life in The Big Smoke for the idyllic Kent coast in a bid to escape from his tragic past.

The pair clash at first, but the unlikely duo soon strike up a bond when the copper admits he shares Pearl’s belief that Vinnie’s death was foul play, a hunch that’s only reinforced when another body shows up. Soon, Pearl is pulled deep into the dark underbelly of the picturesque coastal town she calls home.

Whitstable Pearl launches May 24 on Acorn TV.

