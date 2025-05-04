RadioTimes.com TV 100 – the full list
Who's been making an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year?
The world of television is not only constantly changing and evolving, but also continues to spotlight the truly incredible talent driving its transformation for the better.
From actors to producers, directors to writers, there's an entire industry that deserves their dues. Now, in a bid to celebrate some of the very best, it's time for RadioTimes.com's inaugural TV 100 list.
Teaming up with industry experts and executives across the world of TV, we've pulled together a lengthy list of people who have been achieving some career highs over the past year.
Last year's list was topped by Mr Bates vs the Post Office, an ensemble accolade for the show that got everyone talking and boasted the likes of Toby Jones, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Monica Dolan.
But who's on the list this time round? Read on to find out the winner of RadioTimes.com TV 100, and who else made the list.
RadioTimes.com TV 100 – The full list
1. Richard Gadd
It's an undeniable fact that 2024 was the year of Baby Reindeer, with Richard Gadd's powerful stalking drama inspired by his own experience going viral within days. Gadd bared his soul on Netflix and was propelled to instant stardom across the globe, winning a couple of prestigious awards while he was at it. With a new television project on the horizon, the future looks very bright for Gadd. - Helen Daly, Associate Editor
2. Jessica Gunning
You can't think about Baby Reindeer without the outstanding, captivating and disturbing performance from Jessica Gunning in the role of stalker Martha. British TV viewers will have known about her for years, but it's about time for her to get her flowers for the star she is. - Helen Daly
3. Ambika Mod
After her gripping turn in the BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt in 2022, Ambika Mod truly ascended to start status in her endearing, hilarious and heartfelt work as the likeable Emma Morley in Netflix’s life-affirming adaptation of David Nicholls’s One Day. Once again lighting up the screen in Disney+’s crime drama The Stolen Girl, Mod has shown she is adept at both comedy and pathos, showing that there doesn’t seem to be a limit to what she has in her arsenal. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor
4. Leo Woodall
Making his mark as a cheeky chappy in the second season of The White Lotus, Leo Woodall completed his transformation into leading man material as loveable bad boy Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s One Day and then as Maths genius Edward Brooks in Apple TV+’s Prime Target. Woodall is also continuing his rise as romantic lead following his charming work in the acclaimed film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. As Hollywood beckons, we imagine he’ll be a fixture on the small and big screens. - Lewis Knight
5. Dominic Treadwell-Collins
If you didn't watch Rivals in 2024, your year must have been seriously lacklustre. The bonkbuster of the year was brought to life by former EastEnders superhero Dominic Treadwell-Collins, whose passion for the soap genre was evident throughout the adaptation. While based on the Jilly Cooper hit novel, the Disney Plus series won over viewers with its slew of hilarious characters, unashamed soap opera essence running through every episode and its raucous drama, with Treadwell-Collins proving anything really is possible. - Helen Daly
6. Ruth Jones & James Corden
Ruth Jones and James Corden are quite used to breaking records, and they did it again in 2024 with the return of Gavin & Stacey for one final outing. We finally saw a resolute ending for beloved Nessa and Smithy, with Jones and Corden tying up the story with a glorious bow. - Helen Daly
7. Claudia Winkleman
The Traitors simply wouldn't be The Traitors without Claudia Winkleman's off-beat humour throughout. Viral moments like Alexander's singing wouldn't exist if Winkleman wasn't fighting laughter throughout. And her outfits alone make her a worthy candidate for this list. - Helen Daly
8. Chris McCausland
Chris McCausland proved anything is possible with a positive mindset when he won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024. The comedian, who is blind, had a wonderful partnership with Dianne Buswell, and challenged what it is to be a dancer. McCausland is truly trailblazing and an inspiration for many. - Helen Daly
9. Marisa Abela
Industry season 3 was one of the greatest runs of television in recent memory, and Marisa Abela was undoubtedly at the centre of these episodes, bringing vulnerability, edge and brittle emotion in her turn as troubled banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani. Already finding roles on the big screen in the form of her charismatic star turn in Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black and going toe-to-toe with A-list stars in Steven Soderbergh's espionage drama Black Bag, Abela is a talent who is here to stay, and we cannot wait to see what she does next. - Lewis Knight
10. Danny Dyer
While Rivals largely focussed on a power struggle at the top of a broadcaster, it was the love story between Freddie and Lizzie that captured hearts around the globe. Dyer became a period drama heartthrob overnight as the world came round to the charm Brits have known and loved for years. - Helen Daly
11. Katherine Parkinson
Although many know Parkinson for her roles in The IT Crowd and Doc Martin, it was her recent stint as Lizzie in Rivals that captured the public's imagination. Her character arc, from writing romance novels and being cheated on by a no good husband, to finally acting on her feelings for Dyer's Freddie, was the punch-in-the-air moment for many, proving that Parkinson can bring her uncanny and infectious comedy to any role. - Morgan Cormack, Drama Writer
12. Mark Rylance
Rylance is no stranger to accolades from his various roles on stage and screen, but the actor more recently returned for the second season of hit BBC historical drama, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light. Almost a decade after its premiere season, Rylance slipped effortlessly back into the role of shrewd politician Thomas Cromwell, delivering another standout and nuanced performance. - Morgan Cormack
13. Lashana Lynch
The gripping cat and mouse nature of The Day of the Jackal's TV series reboot was brought superbly to life by Lynch, who starred as MI6 agent Bianca. It's no easy feat bringing such a complicated character to life, but it's one that Lynch – who has already wowed audiences in The Woman King and No Time to Die – takes on with flawless gusto, as well as flexing a co-executive producer credit on.
With an upcoming role in the anticipated film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone in the pipeline, Lynch continues to demonstrate versatility in her roles and a dedication to portraying multifaceted women. - Morgan Cormack
14. Eddie Redmayne
Having delivered various award-winning performances over the years, Redmayne has more recently proven that he is a dab hand at bringing the most chilling characters to life, as evidenced in 2022's The Good Nurse and more recently in The Day of the Jackal. The suave and sophisticated assassin he plays in the Sky series is no stranger to acting himself, but it's Redmayne's ability to adapt and flit between a cold killer and warm family man that really shines through. - Morgan Cormack
15. Chris Clenshaw
Having taken on the role as EastEnders executive producer back in 2022, Clenshaw has achieved major success with several standout storylines and has truly given the fans of Walford what they've wanted – epic, talking point drama. He's overseen storylines such as the unforgettable The Six whodunnit, the return of Cindy Beale and the introduction of countless new characters, as well as various exciting reprisals. While Clenshaw will undoubtedly be missed on the soap, his EastEnders legacy is simply unforgettable and will reamin a beacon of inspiration for any aspiring TV fan. - Morgan Cormack
16. Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham
The return of Wallace and Gromit in new film Vengeance Most Fowl was not only one of the highlights of the Christmas schedule – but of the entire year. The beloved stop-motion animated duo are the products of co-directors Park and Crossingham, who have continued to capture audience's imaginations (and hearts), proving that the family-friendly characters really are for all, as they continue to scoop up many a rightful award for their hard work. - Morgan Cormack
17. Adeel Akhtar
There's a litany of work that Akhtar is known for, but 2024 saw the actor take on the lead role in hit BBC drama Showtrial as Sam Malik, a solicitor struggling with his own demons and insomnia. Akhtar, like many of his previous roles, delivers a corker of a performance through all five episodes, expertly achieving one of the most complex and thought-provoking two-hander relationships with Michael Socha's Justin. The same year saw Akhtar star in Black Doves and the much talked about Fool Me Once, underlining once again that Akhtar's effortless wit and charm can be brought to life in pretty much any role that he lends his hand to. - Morgan Cormack
18. Michelle Keegan
2024 really kicked off with quite the dramatic start after the release of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once, propelling Michelle Keegan back into the limelight. Her lead role as the troubled Kate kept viewers gripped and rooting for her, prepared to go on plenty of twists and turns with her enigmatic character – and wincing at the pointed one-liners delivered her way by Joanna Lumley's mother-in-law character. After rising to fame with roles in Coronation Street and Our Girl, Keegan proved that she's here to stay with her standout performance in this role – alongside her appearance in Ten Pound Poms, which shines a light on the real-life Australian migration scheme that unfolded in post-war Britain. - Morgan Cormack
19. Don Gilet
Going from a notable EastEnders serial killer to a beloved cosy crime drama detective is no easy feat, but Gilet has taken up the helm of Death in Paradise with impeccable ease. Not only is Gilet's DI Mervin Wilson the show's first Black lead, but his character is also one who has had to balance a lot of change, emotion and personal strife – something which Gilet brings an easygoing charm to. - Morgan Cormack
20. Lee Jung-jae
It's hard to think of Netflix hit series Squid Game without thinking of its lead star Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor had already had a ream of accolades and standout performances before the dystopian series came along, but both the show and his character Gi-hun have become part of the cultural zeitgeist forevermore. Jung-jae's stint in the series has seen him go from meek and vulnerable to a man on a mission, demonstrating the versatility and range of his skills as an actor. - Morgan Cormack
21. Lee Byung-hun
22. The Traitors cast
23. Peter Kosminsky
24. Andrew Scott
25. James Bye
26. Lacey Turner
27. Rapman
28. Sharon Horgan
29. Rob Brydon
30. David Mitchell
31. Anna Maxwell Martin
32. Cristin Milioti
33. Nava Mau
34. Alex Hassell
35. Aidan Turner
36. Nicola Coughlan
37. David Tennant
38. Will Smith
39. Emily Maitlis
40. Sagar Radia
41. Daf James
42. Sophie Willan
43. Jack Rooke
44. Elliot Hegarty
45. Alan Cumming
46. Daniel Lawrence Taylor
47. Nabhaan Rizwan
48. Jack Lowden
49. Aimee Lou Wood
50. Millie Gibson
51. Colin Farrell
52. Adelayo Adedayo
53. Joe Barton
54. Steve McFadden
55. Lucia Keskin
56. Nicôle Lecky
57. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay
58. Shonda Rhimes
59. Emily Atack
60. Gary Lineker
61. Victoria Smurfit
62. Ella Purnell
63. Lennie James
64. Sharon D Clarke
65. Bella Maclean
66. Emma D'Arcy
67. Ncuti Gatwa
68. Maryam Moshiri
69. Larry David
70. Varada Sethu
71. Russell T Davies
72. Freddie Flintoff
73. Chris Packham
74. Matt Smith
75. Zara McDermott
76. Laura Aikman
77. Lorraine Ashbourne
78. Gary Oldman
79. Alex Horne
80. Nida Manzoor
81. Paapa Essiedu
82. Monica Dolan
83. Heidi Thomas
84. Himesh Patel
85. Inua Ellams
86. Juno Dawson
87. Sharma Angel-Walfall
88. James Graham
89. Josh Finan
90. Diane Morgan
91. Michael McIntyre
92. Anna Sawai
93. Luke Newton
94. Keely Hodgkinson
95. Bob Mortimer
96. Luke Littler
97. Steven Knight
98. Romesh Ranganathan
99. Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton
100. Susan Twist
