Teaming up with industry experts and executives across the world of TV, we've pulled together a lengthy list of people who have been achieving some career highs over the past year.

Last year's list was topped by Mr Bates vs the Post Office, an ensemble accolade for the show that got everyone talking and boasted the likes of Toby Jones, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Monica Dolan.

But who's on the list this time round? Read on to find out the winner of RadioTimes.com TV 100, and who else made the list.

RadioTimes.com TV 100 – The full list

1. Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd.

It's an undeniable fact that 2024 was the year of Baby Reindeer, with Richard Gadd's powerful stalking drama inspired by his own experience going viral within days. Gadd bared his soul on Netflix and was propelled to instant stardom across the globe, winning a couple of prestigious awards while he was at it. With a new television project on the horizon, the future looks very bright for Gadd. - Helen Daly, Associate Editor

2. Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning. Getty

You can't think about Baby Reindeer without the outstanding, captivating and disturbing performance from Jessica Gunning in the role of stalker Martha. British TV viewers will have known about her for years, but it's about time for her to get her flowers for the star she is. - Helen Daly

3. Ambika Mod

Ambika Mod. Lia Toby/Getty Images

After her gripping turn in the BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt in 2022, Ambika Mod truly ascended to start status in her endearing, hilarious and heartfelt work as the likeable Emma Morley in Netflix’s life-affirming adaptation of David Nicholls’s One Day. Once again lighting up the screen in Disney+’s crime drama The Stolen Girl, Mod has shown she is adept at both comedy and pathos, showing that there doesn’t seem to be a limit to what she has in her arsenal. - Lewis Knight, Trends Editor

4. Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Making his mark as a cheeky chappy in the second season of The White Lotus, Leo Woodall completed his transformation into leading man material as loveable bad boy Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s One Day and then as Maths genius Edward Brooks in Apple TV+’s Prime Target. Woodall is also continuing his rise as romantic lead following his charming work in the acclaimed film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. As Hollywood beckons, we imagine he’ll be a fixture on the small and big screens. - Lewis Knight

5. Dominic Treadwell-Collins

Dominic Treadwell-Collins. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

If you didn't watch Rivals in 2024, your year must have been seriously lacklustre. The bonkbuster of the year was brought to life by former EastEnders superhero Dominic Treadwell-Collins, whose passion for the soap genre was evident throughout the adaptation. While based on the Jilly Cooper hit novel, the Disney Plus series won over viewers with its slew of hilarious characters, unashamed soap opera essence running through every episode and its raucous drama, with Treadwell-Collins proving anything really is possible. - Helen Daly

6. Ruth Jones & James Corden

James Corden and Ruth Jones. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ruth Jones and James Corden are quite used to breaking records, and they did it again in 2024 with the return of Gavin & Stacey for one final outing. We finally saw a resolute ending for beloved Nessa and Smithy, with Jones and Corden tying up the story with a glorious bow. - Helen Daly

7. Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert

The Traitors simply wouldn't be The Traitors without Claudia Winkleman's off-beat humour throughout. Viral moments like Alexander's singing wouldn't exist if Winkleman wasn't fighting laughter throughout. And her outfits alone make her a worthy candidate for this list. - Helen Daly

8. Chris McCausland

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland. BBC

Chris McCausland proved anything is possible with a positive mindset when he won Strictly Come Dancing in 2024. The comedian, who is blind, had a wonderful partnership with Dianne Buswell, and challenged what it is to be a dancer. McCausland is truly trailblazing and an inspiration for many. - Helen Daly

9. Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Industry season 3 was one of the greatest runs of television in recent memory, and Marisa Abela was undoubtedly at the centre of these episodes, bringing vulnerability, edge and brittle emotion in her turn as troubled banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani. Already finding roles on the big screen in the form of her charismatic star turn in Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black and going toe-to-toe with A-list stars in Steven Soderbergh's espionage drama Black Bag, Abela is a talent who is here to stay, and we cannot wait to see what she does next. - Lewis Knight

10. Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer. Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

While Rivals largely focussed on a power struggle at the top of a broadcaster, it was the love story between Freddie and Lizzie that captured hearts around the globe. Dyer became a period drama heartthrob overnight as the world came round to the charm Brits have known and loved for years. - Helen Daly

11. Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Although many know Parkinson for her roles in The IT Crowd and Doc Martin, it was her recent stint as Lizzie in Rivals that captured the public's imagination. Her character arc, from writing romance novels and being cheated on by a no good husband, to finally acting on her feelings for Dyer's Freddie, was the punch-in-the-air moment for many, proving that Parkinson can bring her uncanny and infectious comedy to any role. - Morgan Cormack, Drama Writer

12. Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rylance is no stranger to accolades from his various roles on stage and screen, but the actor more recently returned for the second season of hit BBC historical drama, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light. Almost a decade after its premiere season, Rylance slipped effortlessly back into the role of shrewd politician Thomas Cromwell, delivering another standout and nuanced performance. - Morgan Cormack

13. Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch. Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The gripping cat and mouse nature of The Day of the Jackal's TV series reboot was brought superbly to life by Lynch, who starred as MI6 agent Bianca. It's no easy feat bringing such a complicated character to life, but it's one that Lynch – who has already wowed audiences in The Woman King and No Time to Die – takes on with flawless gusto, as well as flexing a co-executive producer credit on.

With an upcoming role in the anticipated film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone in the pipeline, Lynch continues to demonstrate versatility in her roles and a dedication to portraying multifaceted women. - Morgan Cormack

14. Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Having delivered various award-winning performances over the years, Redmayne has more recently proven that he is a dab hand at bringing the most chilling characters to life, as evidenced in 2022's The Good Nurse and more recently in The Day of the Jackal. The suave and sophisticated assassin he plays in the Sky series is no stranger to acting himself, but it's Redmayne's ability to adapt and flit between a cold killer and warm family man that really shines through. - Morgan Cormack

15. Chris Clenshaw

Chris Clenshaw. BBC

Having taken on the role as EastEnders executive producer back in 2022, Clenshaw has achieved major success with several standout storylines and has truly given the fans of Walford what they've wanted – epic, talking point drama. He's overseen storylines such as the unforgettable The Six whodunnit, the return of Cindy Beale and the introduction of countless new characters, as well as various exciting reprisals. While Clenshaw will undoubtedly be missed on the soap, his EastEnders legacy is simply unforgettable and will reamin a beacon of inspiration for any aspiring TV fan. - Morgan Cormack

16. Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The return of Wallace and Gromit in new film Vengeance Most Fowl was not only one of the highlights of the Christmas schedule – but of the entire year. The beloved stop-motion animated duo are the products of co-directors Park and Crossingham, who have continued to capture audience's imaginations (and hearts), proving that the family-friendly characters really are for all, as they continue to scoop up many a rightful award for their hard work. - Morgan Cormack

17. Adeel Akhtar

Adeel Akhtar. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

There's a litany of work that Akhtar is known for, but 2024 saw the actor take on the lead role in hit BBC drama Showtrial as Sam Malik, a solicitor struggling with his own demons and insomnia. Akhtar, like many of his previous roles, delivers a corker of a performance through all five episodes, expertly achieving one of the most complex and thought-provoking two-hander relationships with Michael Socha's Justin. The same year saw Akhtar star in Black Doves and the much talked about Fool Me Once, underlining once again that Akhtar's effortless wit and charm can be brought to life in pretty much any role that he lends his hand to. - Morgan Cormack

18. Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan. Mike Marsland/WireImage

2024 really kicked off with quite the dramatic start after the release of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once, propelling Michelle Keegan back into the limelight. Her lead role as the troubled Kate kept viewers gripped and rooting for her, prepared to go on plenty of twists and turns with her enigmatic character – and wincing at the pointed one-liners delivered her way by Joanna Lumley's mother-in-law character. After rising to fame with roles in Coronation Street and Our Girl, Keegan proved that she's here to stay with her standout performance in this role – alongside her appearance in Ten Pound Poms, which shines a light on the real-life Australian migration scheme that unfolded in post-war Britain. - Morgan Cormack

19. Don Gilet

Don Gilet. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Going from a notable EastEnders serial killer to a beloved cosy crime drama detective is no easy feat, but Gilet has taken up the helm of Death in Paradise with impeccable ease. Not only is Gilet's DI Mervin Wilson the show's first Black lead, but his character is also one who has had to balance a lot of change, emotion and personal strife – something which Gilet brings an easygoing charm to. - Morgan Cormack

20. Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

It's hard to think of Netflix hit series Squid Game without thinking of its lead star Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor had already had a ream of accolades and standout performances before the dystopian series came along, but both the show and his character Gi-hun have become part of the cultural zeitgeist forevermore. Jung-jae's stint in the series has seen him go from meek and vulnerable to a man on a mission, demonstrating the versatility and range of his skills as an actor. - Morgan Cormack

21. Lee Byung-hun

22. The Traitors cast

23. Peter Kosminsky

24. Andrew Scott

25. James Bye

26. Lacey Turner

27. Rapman

28. Sharon Horgan

29. Rob Brydon

30. David Mitchell

31. Anna Maxwell Martin

32. Cristin Milioti

33. Nava Mau

34. Alex Hassell

35. Aidan Turner

36. Nicola Coughlan

37. David Tennant

38. Will Smith

39. Emily Maitlis

40. Sagar Radia

41. Daf James

42. Sophie Willan

43. Jack Rooke

44. Elliot Hegarty

45. Alan Cumming

46. Daniel Lawrence Taylor

47. Nabhaan Rizwan

48. Jack Lowden

49. Aimee Lou Wood

50. Millie Gibson

51. Colin Farrell

52. Adelayo Adedayo

53. Joe Barton

54. Steve McFadden

55. Lucia Keskin

56. Nicôle Lecky

57. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay

58. Shonda Rhimes

59. Emily Atack

60. Gary Lineker

61. Victoria Smurfit

62. Ella Purnell

63. Lennie James

64. Sharon D Clarke

65. Bella Maclean

66. Emma D'Arcy

67. Ncuti Gatwa

68. Maryam Moshiri

69. Larry David

70. Varada Sethu

71. Russell T Davies

72. Freddie Flintoff

73. Chris Packham

74. Matt Smith

75. Zara McDermott

76. Laura Aikman

77. Lorraine Ashbourne

78. Gary Oldman

79. Alex Horne

80. Nida Manzoor

81. Paapa Essiedu

82. Monica Dolan

83. Heidi Thomas

84. Himesh Patel

85. Inua Ellams

86. Juno Dawson

87. Sharma Angel-Walfall

88. James Graham

89. Josh Finan

90. Diane Morgan

91. Michael McIntyre

92. Anna Sawai

93. Luke Newton

94. Keely Hodgkinson

95. Bob Mortimer

96. Luke Littler

97. Steven Knight

98. Romesh Ranganathan

99. Reece Shearsmith & Steve Pemberton

100. Susan Twist

