Two 30-person Rumble matches will go ahead this weekend with contenders entering the ring one by one in a men's match and women's match.

The Royal Rumble transcends wrestling. One of WWE's showpiece events has arrived at its 36th edition and the Rumble is just as popular as ever.

The aim of the game is simple: remain in the ring. The last man or woman standing after all other superstars have entered and exited the ring will be crowned champion – a hallowed title in a hallowed event.

Cody Rhodes is being lined up for a big run at the crown, while Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn are also among the favourites to go all the way in the men's match. Rhea Ripley is the overwhelming favourite in the women's match but Becky Lynch will have a thing or two to say about that.

Reports suggest fans could be treated to an appearance from The Rock, who could return to action in the ring, while Stone Cold Steve Austin is also tipped for a return. Could there be an epic throwback showdown on the cards?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place on Saturday 28th January 2023, but British fans must wait until 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 29th January 2023 to tune in.

WWE Royal Rumble TV channel

WWE Royal Rumble will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.

WWE Royal Rumble live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office pass can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card

Check out the full match schedule for WWE Royal Rumble 2023:

30-man Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Omos

30-woman Royal Rumble match (announced so far): Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez

Roman Reigns (c) v Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt v LA Knight – Pitch Black match

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.