John Cena takes to the ring for the first and only time at a PPV event on French soil to face Logan Paul as part of the wrestling legend's goodbye tour.

There are belts on the line at Paris La Défense Arena as well. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way against rival CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, while Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when she takes on Nikki Bella.

That's not all. Sheamus and Rusev will take to the ring for a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match and Roman Reigns fights Bronson Reed.

If you're looking for the WWE Clash in Paris UK start time, match card and more, RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 UK time

WWE Clash in Paris is set to start on Netflix from 7pm UK time on Sunday 31st August 2025

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match card

John Cena at WWE's Elimination Chamber event in March 2025 WWE

There's plenty to keep fans entertained throughout WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

The full match card is as follows, although note that the order has not been confirmed at the time of writing and matches are always subject to change:

WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena v Logan Paul – Singles match

Seth Rollins (c) v CM Punk v Jey Uso v LA Knight – Fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Sheamus v Rusev – Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match

Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) – Singles match

Becky Lynch (c) v Nikki Bella – WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match

As ever with WWE, expect the unexpected.

