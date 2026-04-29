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Wrestling legend Paul Wight reveals "pressure" he faced during previous stints – and why AEW offers a "more authentic" experience
Paul Wight has lifted the lid on the intense pressure of his past – and why AEW feels different.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 4:26 pm
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