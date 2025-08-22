AEW Forbidden Door 2025 UK time, date and confirmed match card
Your guide to UK timings ahead of AEW Forbidden Door 2025.
All Elite Wrestling will take over the O2 Arena for their third major show in the UK.
AEW Forbidden Door will feature the biggest stars in the AEW stable with 'Hangman' Adam Page and MJF headlining the night in a duel for the AEW World Championship.
Nine matches have been confirmed for the show so far and British fans will be delighted by the UK-friendly start time to proceedings, which should allow for a maximum audience at home.
RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about the timings for AEW Forbidden Door 2025.
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 UK time
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 is set to start on Amazon Prime Video from 4:30pm UK time on Sunday 24th August 2025.
The show itself begins at 6pm UK time with plenty of build-up to the main event preceding it.
The show will cost a one-off fee of £18.53 on a pay-per-view basis.
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 match card
There's plenty to keep fans entertained throughout AEW Forbidden Door 2025:
- 'Hangman' Adam Page v MJF for the AEW World Championship
- Adam Copeland and Christian Cage v Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne
- Timeless Toni Storm v Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship
- The Hurt Syndicate v FTR/Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
- Kazuchika Okada v Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship
- Mercedes Mone v Alex Windsor v Persephone v TBC for the AEW TBS Championship
- Kyle Fletcher v Hiromu Takahashi for the AEW TNT Championship
- Zack Sabre Jr v Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
- Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay v Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match
As ever with AEW, expect the unexpected.
