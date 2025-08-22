Nine matches have been confirmed for the show so far and British fans will be delighted by the UK-friendly start time to proceedings, which should allow for a maximum audience at home.

RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about the timings for AEW Forbidden Door 2025.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 UK time

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 is set to start on Amazon Prime Video from 4:30pm UK time on Sunday 24th August 2025.

The show itself begins at 6pm UK time with plenty of build-up to the main event preceding it.

The show will cost a one-off fee of £18.53 on a pay-per-view basis.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 match card

There's plenty to keep fans entertained throughout AEW Forbidden Door 2025:

'Hangman' Adam Page v MJF for the AEW World Championship

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage v Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne

Timeless Toni Storm v Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship

The Hurt Syndicate v FTR/Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kazuchika Okada v Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

Mercedes Mone v Alex Windsor v Persephone v TBC for the AEW TBS Championship

Kyle Fletcher v Hiromu Takahashi for the AEW TNT Championship

Zack Sabre Jr v Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay v Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

As ever with AEW, expect the unexpected.

