Colin Jackson's Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 1 – live on BBC.

"Certainly for our BBC team, the Women’s Marathon is what people will be looking at because of Paula [Radcliffe] and her world record – everyone is wondering how long that world record could last for.

"Rose Chelimo from Bahrain will be trying to hang onto her title on the first day.

"It’s an unusual time of day as well, it’ll really set a precedent for the rest of the championships. A race run in the dark!

"Personally I love athletics when it’s dark. It adds a special feeling to our sport. I’m all in favour for night meetings over day. It brings the atmosphere out, the focus on them all with the spotlights in the arena and brings a magical feeling."