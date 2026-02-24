In this week's issue, our spotlight turns to the Paralympic Winter Games.

Ad

After the extraordinary success of Team GB at the Winter Olympics, hopes are high that our Paralympians can surpass their haul of six medals at the Beijing Games in 2022.

In this issue, we meet three key members of the British team: snowboarder James Barnes-Miller, curler Jo Butterfield and alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick. Their stories of resilience, dedication and competitive spirit set the tone for what promises to be a remarkable Games.

Alongside the athletes, we hear from the presenters and pundits who will relay all the drama from the slopes and rinks of Italy straight into our living rooms. It promises to be an inspiring celebration of elite sport at its very best and we can't wait for it to start.

Finally, I urge you to pay attention to our feedback pages this week. As we highlight inside this issue, there are now only a few days left to make your voice heard in the debate about the future of the BBC.

Roger Bolton makes an impassioned plea that I hope will spur you to action. The Government's review of the BBC's Charter is a crucial moment for TV viewers across the UK. You can submit your response online or by post by 10 March.

This is your chance to speak up for the public service broadcasting you believe in, and your voice deserves to be heard.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here .

Winter Paralympics Cover illustrated exclusively for Radio Times by James Weston Lewis.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

New Guy Ritchie drama Young Sherlock imagines the great detective's formative years - and his friendship with James Moriarty.

As the BBC's adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies ends, his daughter shares her memories of her father's struggle to get his first novel published.

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried is speaking in tongues - and hoping for a third Mamma Mia! movie.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Add the Winter Paralympics to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.