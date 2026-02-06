Let the Games begin. Technically the Winter Olympics 2026 started on Wednesday with tournament-style sports such as curling and ice hockey getting under way before the formal opening ceremony.

However, if we're doing this properly: Let the Games begin! Saturday marks the formal start of proceedings – Day 1 – and there's no time to waste.

Five gold medals will be won today to whet the appetite for more to come.

We have spoken to some of the big names from BBC and TNT Sports coverage, including former Olympians and gold medal winners, to pick through their highlighted events. Check back each day for up-to-date selections from our range of stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you our pick of the action from the Winter Olympics today, including TV details, timings and expert analysis from some of the biggest names in the business.

Winter Olympics on today – Expert picks for Saturday 7th February

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill

From 10:30am on BBC One, TNT Sports 2 and discovery+

Chemmy Alcott says…

This run is long and gnarly, which suits someone wild like Franjo von Allmen more than Swiss number one, Marco Odermatt, who should dominate in the Super G and Giant Slalom — although Franjo sometimes goes too wild.

Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr has solid technique and experience while Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni is on the up. Having lost his best friend in a training accident last year, he has plenty of motivation and is peaking at the right time.

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air Final

From 6:30pm on BBC Two, TNT Sports 2 & 6 and discovery+

Aimee Fuller says…

The record for the men’s Big Air is six-and-a-half rotations, but I think we’ll see an extra 180 degrees here. Having three shots at a jump the size of a double-decker bus encourages innovation and each nation has at least one contender, but while the Norwegians have the most experience, the Japanese and Canadians are favourites. And if anyone’s going to land a brand new trick, it will be the Japanese.

Gold medal finals today

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill – 10:30am

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km + 10km Skiathlon – 12pm

Ski Jumping: Women’s Normal Hill Individual – 4:45pm

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air – 6:30pm

Speed Skating: Women’s 3,000m – 3pm

