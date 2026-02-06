What's on at the Winter Olympics today? Milano Cortina 2026 schedule – Saturday 7th February
Your guide to all the action live from Milano Cortina 2026 today – with handpicked highlights from our experts and Winter Olympic gold medallists.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 6 February 2026 at 4:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad