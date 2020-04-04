Watch the Virtual Grand National live

The technology has been used to correctly predict the actual winner of the iconic race in previous years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to provide the most accurate race possible.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

Tiger Roll was aiming to make history as the first horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and while that honour is on pause for a year at least, punters will still back the favourite to triumph in the virtual race.

More like this

Check out the full list of horses and jockeys preparing to duel in the Virtual Grand National.

Who won the Virtual Grand National in 2019?

Advertisement

Virtual Grand National runners and riders