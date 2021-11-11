Valentino Rossi: How to watch last MotoGP race on TV and live stream

Valentino Rossi will call time on his career following the Valencia MotoGP this weekend.

Advertisement

The racing legend will retire on 371 MotoGP race starts with 89 wins and nine world titles under his belt, the first of which came in 2001.

The 42-year-old burst onto the scene in 2000 with three titles in four years at Honda, before racking up another four titles with Yamaha.

In terms of the current season, Fabio Quartararo has already claimed the 2021 title, meaning all eyes will be fixed on Rossi as his 21-year career draws to a close.

Rossi is synonymous with MotoGP and his fame transcends the sport. There’ll be plenty of keen eyes hoping to get one final glimpse of the master enjoying his craft in Valencia.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the information about Valentino Rossi’s last race in MotoGP this weekend.

How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session will be shown live on BT Sport this weekend. Check out the full schedule of session times below.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 for a month, giving you a month’s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.

How to watch MotoGP highlights

ITV4 will air highlights of the race at 10:30pm on Monday 15th November.

The hour-long highlights show will air every Monday night after a race weekend and including coverage of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, bringing fans closer to the action on free-to-air TV.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Valencia MotoGP session times

Friday 12th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 1 – 8:55am

Free Practice 2 – 1:10pm

Saturday 13th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 3 – 8:55am

Free Practice 4 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 1:10pm

Sunday 14th May (from 7:30am on BT Sport 2)

Warm Ups – 8:40am

MotoGP race – 1pm

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.