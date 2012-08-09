Elsewhere 2.6 million people watched Team GB’s Nicola Adams beat Mary Kom in a lunchtime bout on BBC1 and BBC Olympics 4, ensuring the Briton is guaranteed a silver medal in the first Olympic women’s boxing competition.

BBC3’s peak Olympic audience of the day came from Team GB’s women’s 2-1 hockey defeat to Argentina. 1 million people watched the game on the digital channel, with a further 159,000 stick-waving fans enjoying the action on BBC Olympics 4.

Online, the BBC enjoyed 6.8 million unique UK visitors to their sports website yesterday, with a further 9.1 million checking in from around the globe, a good proportion of whom were probably disappointed to find that live coverage is not available online in their territory.