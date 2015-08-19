Which famous sportsman went undercover to sell ice cream?
Hint: he usually serves up aces, rather than frozen treats...
World-class sportsmen have a tough schedule to keep to: hours of practice, strict diets and endless competitions. The opportunities to let their hair down are few and far between, but when it comes to cutting loose – well, let's just say they do it in style.
Take Andy Murray, for example. The Wimbledon and Olympic champion flew to Cincinatti on Monday night, fresh from a hard-fought victory over world number one Novak Djokovic in Montreal. And he was in the mood to celebrate.
No, there was no wild night on the town – no tequila slammers or enthusiastic dance moves. Instead, the British number one donned a disguise and went undercover as an ice cream vendor. Yes, really.
Ahead of his clash against Mardy Fish later today, Murray donned an auburn wig, a white baseball cap and some thick spectacles and stepped behind the counter at Graeter's ice cream parlour to dish out frozen treats to punters. Of course, his fans – well, the ones who recognised him – were delighted.
When @andy_murray is disguised and serves ice cream for you then takes off his wig to take a pic with you ??? pic.twitter.com/w4qGZXqEz0
— Julie Boniface (@julie_boniface) August 18, 2015
Although his disguise wasn't fooling his mother.
The obvious question is: why?
"Andy is in Cincinnati for the tournament and was just larking about in disguise to see if people could recognise him," confirmed his spokesman.
Each to their own.