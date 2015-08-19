No, there was no wild night on the town – no tequila slammers or enthusiastic dance moves. Instead, the British number one donned a disguise and went undercover as an ice cream vendor. Yes, really.

Ahead of his clash against Mardy Fish later today, Murray donned an auburn wig, a white baseball cap and some thick spectacles and stepped behind the counter at Graeter's ice cream parlour to dish out frozen treats to punters. Of course, his fans – well, the ones who recognised him – were delighted.

When @andy_murray is disguised and serves ice cream for you then takes off his wig to take a pic with you ??? pic.twitter.com/w4qGZXqEz0 — Julie Boniface (@julie_boniface) August 18, 2015

Although his disguise wasn't fooling his mother.

The obvious question is: why?

"Andy is in Cincinnati for the tournament and was just larking about in disguise to see if people could recognise him," confirmed his spokesman.

Each to their own.

