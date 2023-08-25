While Carlos Alcaraz has been tearing up trees on the ATP Tour in 2023, Henman still fancies Novak Djokovic to go all the way on his return to the final Grand Slam of the calendar year.

In the women's draw, he selected a handful of names capable of going all the way despite the dominance of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings.

RadioTimes.com brings you Tim Henman's predictions for the US Open 2023, including who he thinks will win the men's and women's singles tournaments.

US Open 2023 predictions

Who will win US Open 2023? Men's singles

TH: Novak Djokovic is, in my opinion, still the man to beat. We shouldn't forget he won the Australian Open, the French Open and was in the final at Wimbledon in the fifth set, so he hasn't had a bad year. Given his experience in slams and his ability on hard courts, I definitely think he's the player to beat.

I've always been a big Jannik Sinner fan and I love the trajectory of his career, it has very much been step by step by step, winning his first Masters 1000, the team around him still developing his game. I think he can still move better, he'll get a little bit stronger and is such a big ball striker. I love his attitude. He doesn't seem to get down on himself. He's got to be in the equation.

Medvedev has won before, Holger Rune is improving all the time and there's huge inner belief that he's going to win majors. Andrey Rublev plays well on hard and Taylor Fritz, an American, has won Indian Wells, he's going to enjoy the home support. Frances Tiafoe the same. The list is long, but Djokovic is the favourite.

Who will win US Open 2023? Women's singles

TH: On the women's side, the list is much, much longer. Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have separated themselves from the next group but Swiatek is No.1 for a reason. She is the favourite, but I love the variety of players in that group behind.

Jessica Pegula, I've always been a big fan, I didn't enjoy her beating the British women in the United Cup, but I really liked the way she plays. She's such a good ball striker, she's a very good competitor but in a slightly understated way.

Elena Rybakina has played great on hard courts so she'll be tough to beat. I love – and was so, so disappointed at Wimbledon – Ons Jabeur. The way she played but then wasn't able to deliver in the final was tough. Coco Gauff, I'm a massive fan of hers. She has been around for so long and she's only 19. It's incredible.

