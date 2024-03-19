Miami Open 2024 schedule: Order of play (Tuesday 19th March)
We bring you the full Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Miami Open brings a competitive field to Florida for the ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 events.
The women's singles event kicks off today, with the men's equivalent set to start tomorrow.
Simona Halep is the star attraction today. The former world No. 1 was provisionally handed a four-year ban for intentional doping. However, her appeal to the court of arbitration for sport (CAS) recently reduced the ban to nine backdated months, ruling that she "bore no significant fault or negligence", and she was cleared to return to the sport.
Halep makes her WTA Tour comeback in Miami.
Daniil Medvedev won the men's event last year with a victory over Jannik Sinner.
Then-No. 15 seed Petra Kvitová made a burst through the pack to win the women's event in the absence of world No. 1 Iga Świątek, who withdrew from the competition last year.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Miami Open 2024.
Miami Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Tuesday 19th March
Grandstand
From 3pm
- Peyton Stearns (USA) v Wang Yafan (CHN)
- [WC] Venus Williams (USA) v Diana Shnaider (RUS)
- [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Clara Burel (FRA)
- [WC] Simona Halep (ROU) v [PR] Paula Badosa (ESP)
Butch Buchholz Court
From 3pm
- [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)
- Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [Q] Clara Tauson (DEN)
- Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA)
- Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)
Court 1
From 3pm
- [PR] Daria Saville (AUS) v [PR] Zhang Shuai (CHN)
- Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)
- [WC] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Maria Lourdes Carlé (ARG)
- Magda Linette (POL) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Court 7
From 3pm
- Anna Blinkova (RUS) v Yuan Yue (CHN)
- [Q] Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v [Q] Laura Siegemund (GER)
- Wang Xiyu (CHN) v [Q] Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
- Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) v Diane Parry (FRA)
How to watch Miami Open 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Miami Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.
