Simona Halep is the star attraction today. The former world No. 1 was provisionally handed a four-year ban for intentional doping. However, her appeal to the court of arbitration for sport (CAS) recently reduced the ban to nine backdated months, ruling that she "bore no significant fault or negligence", and she was cleared to return to the sport.

Halep makes her WTA Tour comeback in Miami.

Daniil Medvedev won the men's event last year with a victory over Jannik Sinner.

Then-No. 15 seed Petra Kvitová made a burst through the pack to win the women's event in the absence of world No. 1 Iga Świątek, who withdrew from the competition last year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Miami Open 2024.

Miami Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Tuesday 19th March

Grandstand

From 3pm

Peyton Stearns (USA) v Wang Yafan (CHN)

[WC] Venus Williams (USA) v Diana Shnaider (RUS)

[WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Clara Burel (FRA)

[WC] Simona Halep (ROU) v [PR] Paula Badosa (ESP)

Butch Buchholz Court

From 3pm

[WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [Q] Clara Tauson (DEN)

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Court 1

From 3pm

[PR] Daria Saville (AUS) v [PR] Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

[WC] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Maria Lourdes Carlé (ARG)

Magda Linette (POL) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Court 7

From 3pm

Anna Blinkova (RUS) v Yuan Yue (CHN)

[Q] Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v [Q] Laura Siegemund (GER)

Wang Xiyu (CHN) v [Q] Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) v Diane Parry (FRA)

How to watch Miami Open 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Miami Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

