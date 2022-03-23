The women's game is reeling from the shock news of world No.1 Ash Barty's retirement this morning. Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka is among those entering the first round this week as she seeks to regain her status on the world stage.

The Miami Open 2022 has started with unseeded stars battling in the first round for a place in the Round of 64 where the seeded stars await.

Sloane Stephens is also among the unseeded players in the Round of 128 before the top contenders are blended into the pack from Friday onwards, including Emma Raducanu.

In the men's game, Nick Kyrgios is the headline act of the Round of 128. He faces Adrian Mannarino in an excellent opening gambit for both players in this tournament. Kyrgios is fresh from a valiant display against Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells Masters quarter-finals.

British aces Sir Andy Murray and world No.146 Jack Draper are both in action today as they seek to join seeded compatriots Dan Evans and Cam Norrie in the next round.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Miami Open 2022 order of play for today.

Miami Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Wednesday 23rd March

Hard Rock Stadium

From 4pm

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Astra Sharma (AUS)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

David Goffin (BEL) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

From 11pm

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Panna Udvardy (HUN)

From 12:30am

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Grandstand

Brandon Nakashima (USA) v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

[WC] Robin Montgomery (USA) vs [Q] Anna Kalinskaya

Alison Riske (USA) v Jil Teichmann (SUI)

[WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v [Q] Wang Qiang (CHN)

Maxime Cressy (USA) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Butch Buchholz

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Karolina Muchova (CZE) v Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v [Q] Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Richard Gasquet (FRA) v [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Court 1

Hugo Gaston (FRA) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)

[PR] Gilles Simon (FRA) v [WC] Jack Draper (GBR)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

[Q] Fernando Verdasco (ESP) v [PR] Borna Coric (CRO)

[WC] Juncheng Shang (CHN) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)

Court 2

Madison Brengle (USA) v [WC] Alexandra Eala (PHI)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Clara Burel (FRA) v [Q] Magdalena Frech (POL)

[PR] Laura Siegemund (GER) v [Q] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[Q] Yuan Yue (CHN) v [Q] Lauren Davis (USA)

Court 3

Danka Kovinic (MNE) v [WC] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Misaki Doi (JPN) v [Q] Vera Zvonareva

Anna Kalinina (UKR) v [Q] Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO)

Court 5

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

[Q] Jaume Munar (ESP) v [Q] Taro Daniel (JPN)

Oscar Otte (GER) v [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA)

Court 7

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Clara Tauson (DEN) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Kristina Kucova (SVK) v [Q] Dalma Galfi (HUN)

